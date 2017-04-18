A ‘Bright Fiery Glisten’: Arizona Man Claims to Have Spotted UFOs (VIDEO)

Mauricio Morales uploaded multiple photos and a video of his sighting, all of which have since gone viral on the social media platform.

Morales claims that as he was driving through Parker, Arizona, to go home to Phoenix, he noticed a “shooting star with a green hue” from the corner of his eye. A few miles down the road, he noticed a “small orange light far in the distance.”

“At first I thought that maybe a meteor had hit nearby and set a fire in the desert or possibly a distant antenna light,” Morales wrote.

The photographer explained that he did not think much of the light and kept driving. After going three more miles, however, Morales noticed that he could no longer see the orange light.

“I drove another half of a mile and I saw the light appear again. This is when I realized that whatever this was, wasn’t normal,” Morales wrote.

According to his post, Morales was about a quarter of a mile from the crossing between Highway 72 and Highway 95 between Parker and Quartzsite when he decided to pull over and take out his camera.

“I immediately pulled over and attached my camera to my tripod. To my SW direction, there were six orange-red lights floating around in the horizon. Some of them would dim out and then brighten back up, others just seemed to float and hover away slowly,” Morales wrote in his viral post. “They seemed to travel in a parallel pattern with a very bright fiery glisten. I took photos and videos and in less than 15 minutes, the mysterious objects vanished without a trace.”

Morales claims that the photographs and video are not edited, but noted that his timestamp was off by eight minutes.

The photographer has also updated his post to rebut a local news network, which claimed that the photos were of the meteor.

“ABC15 is reporting that the photos were part of the meteor. They were not. The meteor struck about 10 minutes before I pulled over on HWY 95 and got footage of these lights,” Morales wrote. “The difference in lighting you see in the photos is because I was using different settings to get a more visible photo of what they were.”

Whether or not he spotted alien vehicles, Morales wrote that no matter what it was, he has “never seen anything like this in my life before,” and called it a “super cool experience.”