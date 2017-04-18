US Environment Agency Faces Lawsuit Over 'Encrypted' Calls to Thwart Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is being charged with using the telephone call encryption application Signal to hold secret strategy talks on how to cope with President Donald Trump, the advocacy group Judicial Watch charged in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

"Fearing for their jobs, the employees began communicating incognito using the app Signal shortly after Trump’s inauguration," a press release explaining the lawsuit stated.

The goal was to "create a network across the agency" of whistleblowers willing to expose anything unlawful by Trump appointees, the release explained.

The release warned that the use of private encryption software such as Signal by federal officials and employees circumvents oversight and threatens record-keeping and transparency obligations under the Federal Records and Freedom of Information Acts.