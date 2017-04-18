'I Just Lost, That's It': 2016 Race Was Hillary's Last

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A new book about former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign will reveal that her 2016 election loss was her final attempt at the presidency, media reported on Tuesday.

"That was my last race," Clinton told aides on the night of the November 8 election, The Hill reported.

Hill reporter Aimee Parnes and Jonathan Allen of Sidewire wrote the book, which is an insider account of Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

According to the book, Clinton’s aides were encouraging her to criticize Donald Trump, who had just been elected president, in her concession speech.

"Other people will criticize him. That’s their job. I have done it. I just lost, and that is that," Clinton said.

Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election was the second time she’d failed to win the presidency despite being perceived as the likely winner. In 2008, she lost to Barack Obama, then a senator, in the Democratic Party primary.