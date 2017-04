WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "No," Warren said when asked by NBC’s "Today" show if she was considering a presidential campaign.

The senator has been rumored to be a possible presidential candidate since she was elected in 2012. Last week, she told US media that she opted out of the 2016 presidential election because of the "terrible" nature of the campaign.

Warren explained on Tuesday that she is planning to run for a second term in the Senate.

In February, Boston-based businessman V. A. Shiva Ayyadurai announced he would challenge Warren for her Massachusetts Senate seat.