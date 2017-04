© AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo US Army Orders 150 More Humvee Combat Vehicles for Iraqi Forces

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Oshkosh Defense Company has received an order from the US Army to carry out recapitalization work on some of its tactical trucks, the Department of Defense stated in a press release.

“Oshkosh Defense [of] Oshkosh, Wisconsin was awarded a $24. 4 million… contract for recapitalized Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, Palletized Load System and [ten] self-recovery winches,” the release noted on Tuesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Oshkosh, in the US state of Wisconsin with an estimated completion date of August 31, 2018, the Defense Department said.