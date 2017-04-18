Register
18 April 2017
    US Supreme Court Ruling Against Asylum Seekers to Have 'Grave Consequences'

    Human Rights First claims that the US Supreme Court's rejection to hear a case of 28 asylum seekers detained in Berks County, Pennsylvania will negatively affect many refugee families and leave them at risk of deportation.

    Refugees who are currently in the process to get asylum in the United States are unlikely to change their path and head to the European Union (EU) amid US President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on immigration, Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the United States Caroline Vicini told Sputnik.
    Refugees Seeking Asylum in US Unlikely to Head to EU Amid Travel Ban - Official
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Supreme Court's rejection to hear a case of 28 asylum seekers detained in Berks County, Pennsylvania will negatively affect many refugee families and leave them at risk of deportation, Human Rights First said in a press release on Monday.

    “This ruling will have grave consequences not only for these families, but also for many other asylum seekers whose lives are at risk due to the lack of effective safeguards in expedited removal processing," the release stated.

    In 2016, the families, including 33 children from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, had asked the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that refused them the ability to challenge their removal from the United States.

    Human Rights First called Monday's decision concerning because the highest federal court has not used an opportunity to correct the previous ruling.

    On January 25, US President Donald Trump ordered the resumption of the 2008 Secure Communities program that relied on information-sharing among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and deport immigrants with criminal records.

