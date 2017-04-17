US Military Helicopter Crashes in Community Outside Washington

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A US military helicopter has crashed in Leonardtown, Maryland, a suburban community outside Washington, DC, resulting in one death, media reported on Monday.

"First responders arrived on scene to find a large US military helicopter crashed on the third hole of a golf course, Southern Maryland Newsnet reported on Monday.

The report stated that one occupant extricated himself from the helicopter, while "two additional military personal remained trapped with another occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel."