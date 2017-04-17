Register
17:47 GMT +317 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the National Republican Congressional Committee March Dinner in Washington, US, March 21, 2017.

    Majority of US Citizens Think Trump No Longer Lives Up to Promises - Poll

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    3231120

    The majority of US Citizens now think their president cannot keep promises, a Gallup poll out Monday revealed, marking a sharp decline of 17 percent from the value recorded in February.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Only 45 percent of those sampled on April 5-9 said Donald Trump kept his promises, compared with 62 percent who held this view shortly after he assumed the presidency on January 20. The president also scored lower on other key characteristics.

    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    Only Third of US Citizens Think Trump Most Likely to End Syria Conflict - Poll
    Only 36 percent said they viewed Trump as "honest and trustworthy," while 42 percent believed he "cares about the needs of people."

    Being a "strong and decisive leader" was the only positive characteristic in the new poll that still applied to Trump in the view of most respondents. Fifty-two percent held this view, down 7 percent from February.

    The number of those who believe Trump can bring about changes in the country slipped from 53 percent to 46 percent.

    "President Donald Trump's image among Americans as someone who keeps his promises has faded in the first two months of his presidency, falling from 62 percent in February to 45 percent," Gallup said.

    The pollster pointed out that Trump was the only US president to start his term with an approval rating below 50 percent. The US president is facing unprecedented challenges in winning public support, which has been in decline since his failure to scrap the health care program promoted by his predecessor.

    Related:

    US President Trump's Approval Rating Stands at 39% – Poll
    US Public Opinion on Trump’s Handling of Economy Almost Evenly Split - Poll
    More US Voters Think Trump Truthful, as Opposed to Media - Poll
    Over 40% of US Citizens Approve Work Done by Trump as President - Poll
    Tags:
    poll, Gallup, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      Trump officially joined the "swamp" camp.
    • Reply
      avatar
      topolcats
      Honestly Democracy is in 2016 a total Fraud !!
    • Reply
      avatar
      silkwillie
      Two things he went back on his word too much already and Americans should by now not be so stupid to take to heart what politicians say when they are trying to get elected they are worse than car salesmen
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter service at Christ the Savior Cathedral
    Easter Celebration in Russia and Around the World
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok