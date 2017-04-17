Majority of US Citizens Think Trump No Longer Lives Up to Promises - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Only 45 percent of those sampled on April 5-9 said Donald Trump kept his promises, compared with 62 percent who held this view shortly after he assumed the presidency on January 20. The president also scored lower on other key characteristics.

Only 36 percent said they viewed Trump as "honest and trustworthy," while 42 percent believed he "cares about the needs of people."

Being a "strong and decisive leader" was the only positive characteristic in the new poll that still applied to Trump in the view of most respondents. Fifty-two percent held this view, down 7 percent from February.

The number of those who believe Trump can bring about changes in the country slipped from 53 percent to 46 percent.

"President Donald Trump's image among Americans as someone who keeps his promises has faded in the first two months of his presidency, falling from 62 percent in February to 45 percent," Gallup said.

The pollster pointed out that Trump was the only US president to start his term with an approval rating below 50 percent. The US president is facing unprecedented challenges in winning public support, which has been in decline since his failure to scrap the health care program promoted by his predecessor.