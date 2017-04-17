Former Trump Adviser Calls 'Russian Dossier' on US President 'Completely False'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The unverified dossier on US President Donald Trump's ties to Russia, circulated in the media in January and reportedly compiled by a former intelligence officer from the United Kingdom, was "completely false," according to Page, who was mentioned in the memos.

Page told the Washington Times newspaper on Sunday that the dossier, containing information about his meetings with Russian businessman Igor Sechin and high-ranking Russian official Igor Diveykin, was "completely false" and "full of lies."

According to the outlet, Page stressed that he never met either of the men and denied the other two allegations from the memos: conspiring with former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and being offered money by Sechin.

"The mistakes are so laughable and humorous they’re beyond words," Page was quoted as saying.

Last Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the FBI obtained a court order in 2016 to trace any possible contacts between Page and Russia.

The US Congress is currently looking into alleged ties between the Trump administration and Russia.

Moscow rejected having any secret ties to Trump and repeatedly refuted allegations of interference in the US elections. Trump has also rejected claims of undercover dealings with Russia.