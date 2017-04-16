'Election is Over!: Trump Hints at Paid Nationwide Protests Over His Tax Returns

© AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer Come Clean: Marches Around US Demand Trump Release Tax Returns

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Thousands of protesters took to the streets this weekend in several cities across the United States, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and New York, urging Trump to release his tax returns.

"I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again… Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!" Trump posted on Twitter.

Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 16 апреля 2017 г.

During his presidential campaign, Trump refused to make his tax returns public, explaining that they were being reviewed by the Internal Revenue Service, which led to speculation over the possibility that the president may have paid less than his fair share in taxes.