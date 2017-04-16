Register
    President Donald Trump gestures as he and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after their meetings at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla

    Trump No Longer Wants to Call China 'Currency Manipulator' Amid N Korean Problem

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    US
    331207

    US President Donald Trump no longer calls China a "currency manipulator" and Washington needs Beijing's help in solving the North Korean issue amid Pyongyang's alleged recent missile test and threats of launching a "preemptive strike" in case of a US' "provocation."

    "Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!" Trump said on Twitter.

    The statement comes as earlier on Sunday, Pyongyang supposedly launched an unidentified projectile, but the test appeared to have failed. According to the US Pacific Command, the North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said earlier this day that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.

    The missile test launch by Pyongyang has been highly anticipated this week as North Korea celebrates one of the most important holidays which used to coincide with the country's test launches.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks toward his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump's National Security Adviser Says All Options on the Table for North Korea
    US President Donald Trump's Adviser Herbert McMaster said in an interview with ABC that all options are on the table for North Korea after Pyongyang's reported failed missile test. McMaster added that the US is working with its allies, the Chinese authorities to develop a range of options to deal with North Korea.

    Earlier this week, Trump pledged to "take care of" the North Korean "problem." The US has also sent the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson-led strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

    Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April 13, saying the US will deal with North Korea if China doesn't.

    "I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.," he wrote.

    A few days before Trump wrote that Pyongyang "is looking for trouble," adding that if Beijing helps, "it would be great."

    ​He also wrote that he told Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to the US that "a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!"

    Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, United States
      JohnP.
      Trump the cuck? ahahahahaahhahaha Ivanka and Kushner must be proud!
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      The usa has many threatening options on the table. The North Korean has only one necessity. The right to manufacture arms to defend itself and use it accordingly.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I think this incessant hounding of Trump will backfire on the globalists the same way it did in the 2016 campaign. No wonder Trump goes to Florida to unwind a lot. I would too.

      What is the purpose of this article?
    Show new comments (0)

