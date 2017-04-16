Trump No Longer Wants to Call China 'Currency Manipulator' Amid N Korean Problem

"Why would I call China a currency manipulator when they are working with us on the North Korean problem? We will see what happens!" Trump said on Twitter.

The statement comes as earlier on Sunday, Pyongyang supposedly launched an unidentified projectile, but the test appeared to have failed. According to the US Pacific Command, the North Korean missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified. The North Korean Foreign Ministry said earlier this day that the alleged missile launch had not been announced officially, though it's Pyongyang's "sovereign right" to conduct such tests.

The missile test launch by Pyongyang has been highly anticipated this week as North Korea celebrates one of the most important holidays which used to coincide with the country's test launches.

US President Donald Trump's Adviser Herbert McMaster said in an interview with ABC that all options are on the table for North Korea after Pyongyang's reported failed missile test. McMaster added that the US is working with its allies, the Chinese authorities to develop a range of options to deal with North Korea.

Earlier this week, Trump pledged to "take care of" the North Korean "problem." The US has also sent the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson-led strike group toward the Korean Peninsula.

Trump issued a warning on Twitter on April 13, saying the US will deal with North Korea if China doesn't.

"I have great confidence that China will properly deal with North Korea. If they are unable to do so, the U.S., with its allies, will! U.S.A.," he wrote.

A few days before Trump wrote that Pyongyang "is looking for trouble," adding that if Beijing helps, "it would be great."

​He also wrote that he told Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to the US that "a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!"