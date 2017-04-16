Register
06:53 GMT +316 April 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump

    US Internal Revenue Service Sued Over Failure to Release Trump's Tax Records

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    39601

    As thousands of people across the United States held rallies demanding that US President Donald Trump release his tax returns on Sunday, a non-governmental organization filed a lawsuit against the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), saying the agency failed to release those records.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Non-governmental organization Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) filed a lawsuit against the IRS for its refusal to disclose tax returns of  President Trump.

    "Today EPIC filed a FOIA lawsuit against the IRS after the agency failed to release Donald J. Trump’s tax records," the organization said Saturday in a press release.

    In its request to the IRS, filed under the Freedom of Information Act, EPIC asked for the president's tax returns to be made public in order to "correct a misstatement of fact."

    The organization said in its request that the US public had the right to know if the president had business ties to Russia.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for Judge Gorsuch as an associate justice of the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, April 10, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump's Tax Reform to Only Help Companies Keep Trillions of Dollars in Offshore Funds
    US media and Intelligence Community have made several allegations on the US president's links to Russia. The US Congress is currently looking into the allegations that Russia may have interfered in the US elections to stack the odds in Trump's favor.

    Russia has repeatedly rejected having any secret ties to Trump or meddling in US elections and stressed that no real evidence had ever been provided. Trump has also rejected the claims.

    Thousands of people held rallies across the United States on Saturday demanding that Trump release his tax returns.

    Under the current legislation, US presidents or presidential candidates are not required to disclose their tax records, but almost all of them have been choosing to do so voluntarily over the last several decades.

    Related:

    Trump's Tax Reform 'Grand Delusion'
    Trump Scrambles for Tax Reform Support in Wake of Health Care Bill Failure
    Criminal Justice Ignored on Capital Hill; Trump's Tax Reforms
    Tags:
    tax returns, lawsuit, Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      You can't FOIA someone's tax returns. lol Silly
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I want to see the protestors disclose their returns. When they start paying meaningful taxes, then they can have a more informed opinion. Obama's IRS was thuggish. They won't answer the phone and it's easier to just pay what they say than to pay the accurate amount.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Hussite
      Oh my goodness, these people need to get jobs & lives.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok