US Internal Revenue Service Sued Over Failure to Release Trump's Tax Records

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Non-governmental organization Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) filed a lawsuit against the IRS for its refusal to disclose tax returns of President Trump.

"Today EPIC filed a FOIA lawsuit against the IRS after the agency failed to release Donald J. Trump’s tax records," the organization said Saturday in a press release.

In its request to the IRS, filed under the Freedom of Information Act, EPIC asked for the president's tax returns to be made public in order to "correct a misstatement of fact."

The organization said in its request that the US public had the right to know if the president had business ties to Russia.

US media and Intelligence Community have made several allegations on the US president's links to Russia. The US Congress is currently looking into the allegations that Russia may have interfered in the US elections to stack the odds in Trump's favor.

Russia has repeatedly rejected having any secret ties to Trump or meddling in US elections and stressed that no real evidence had ever been provided. Trump has also rejected the claims.

Thousands of people held rallies across the United States on Saturday demanding that Trump release his tax returns.

Under the current legislation, US presidents or presidential candidates are not required to disclose their tax records, but almost all of them have been choosing to do so voluntarily over the last several decades.