Donald Trump Briefed on North Korea's Failed Missile Launch - Pentagon Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trump and his military advisers have been briefed on Pyongyang's apparent failed missile launch, but have no further comment at the time, Mattis said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, South Korean military reported a seemingly failed missile launch by North Korea, with US Pacific Command confirming the information and adding that the missile "blew up almost immediately."

"The president and his military team are aware of North Korea's most recent unsuccessful missile launch," Mattis said in a statement.

The statement reportedly added that the president had no further comment at the moment.