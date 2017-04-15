Arkansas Court Delays Execution of Killer on Death Row For Over 26 Years

© Flickr/ Victor US Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Transgender Person

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The court has given a stay of execution to a convicted murderer who has been on Death Row for more than 26 years, media reports said.

"The Arkansas Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution for inmate Bruce Ward," the KFSM local television station in Little Rock, the capital of Arkansas, reported on Friday.

Ward is one of seven inmates scheduled to be executed starting on Monday, April 17, the report noted.

"The Court granted a stay of Ward’s scheduled execution today but offered no reason for doing so. Attorney General [Leslie] Rutledge is evaluating options on how to proceed," a statement from the state attorney general’s office said.

Ward was convicted of capital murder in 1990 for the murder of Little Rock store clerk Rebecca Lynn Doss when she was 18.