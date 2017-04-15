US Navy Expects $13-Billion USS Ford to Be Delivered in Spring

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The first in a new generation of US aircraft carriers, the Gerald R. Ford, has completed an initial seven-day sea trial in preparation for a scheduled delivery later this spring, the US Navy announced in a press release on Friday.

"As is typical with sea trials, the Navy and shipbuilder learned a great deal about the ship's performance during the extensive testing," the release stated. "Analysis continues, and any identified corrective actions will be addressed."

The Ford will undergo a more extensive acceptance trial prior to its final delivery to the Navy this spring, the release noted.

The $13-billion vessel has a long history of cost overruns, delays and technical glitches, prompting former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus in October to label the Ford "a textbook example of how not to build a ship."

In an appearance at the National Press Club, Mabus faulted the Navy and shipbuilder for constructing the vessel while the ship was still being designed, resulting in costly redesigns and replacements for previously installed components. In addition, Mabus said the ship had been loaded with unproven technology.

At the time, the Ford’s scheduled November delivery had been postponed indefinitely, according to published reports.