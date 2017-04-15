US Navy Orders Hundreds More Bomb Ejector Racks for Combat Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — EDO Corporation Defense Systems has received a more than $29 million US Navy contract to manufacture 300 BRU-55A/A aircraft bomb ejector racks.

"EDO Corp. Defense Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harris Corporation, North Amityville, New York is being awarded a $29.4 million… contract for 300 BRU-55A/A aircraft bomb ejector racks," the announcement said on Friday.

The Defense Department noted that work under the contract will be performed at locations in the US states of New York, Pennsylvania and California.

Work is expected to be completed in April 2020 and the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River in Maryland is the contracting activity, the Defense Department added.