US Navy Orders Hundreds More Bomb Ejector Racks for Combat Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — EDO Corporation Defense Systems has received a more than $29 million US Navy contract to manufacture 300 BRU-55A/A aircraft bomb ejector racks.
The Defense Department noted that work under the contract will be performed at locations in the US states of New York, Pennsylvania and California.
Work is expected to be completed in April 2020 and the Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River in Maryland is the contracting activity, the Defense Department added.
