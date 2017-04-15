Register
15 April 2017
    A Chinese national

    US Treasury Department Stops Short of Calling China a Currency Manipulator

    © AP Photo/ Andy Wong
    US
    The US Department of the Treasury stopped short of labeling Beijing a currency manipulator in a Friday report, saying that no major trading partner of the United States met the standards of the bill for currency manipulation in the second half of 2016.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Although the US trade deficit topped $500 billion in 2016, none of the United States’ major trading partners engaged in any currency manipulation in the second half of the year, a new report from the Department of the Treasury said.

    "[B]ased on the analysis in this report, Treasury… concludes that no major trading partner of the United States met the standards identified in Section 3004 of the Omnibus Trade and Competitiveness Act of 1988 for currency manipulation in the second half of 2016," the report stated on Friday.

    This combination of file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump on March 28, 2017, in Washington, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Feb. 22, 2017, in Beijing
    © AP Photo/ Files
    Trump to Ditch Campaign Promise to Charge China With Currency Manipulation
    President Donald Trump campaigned in the 2016 US election on the pledge he would end what he claimed was widespread manipulation of currency rates that discriminated against American manufacturers, but the report found no evidence of such policies.

    "Treasury has established criteria specified in the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015… Pursuant to the 2015 Act, Treasury has found in this report that no major trading partner met the criteria for the current reporting period," it stated.

    However, the report did caution that six major US trading partners warrant being placed on the monitoring list for special attention: China, Germany, Japan, Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan.

    Tags:
    currency manipulation, US Treasury Department, China, United States
      Mitach2002
      And by the terrorist American government printing $3 trillion did exactly what?
      America can shut the F up, if it wasn't for the scum America we wouldn't all now be debt slaves to the bankers.
      F off America.
