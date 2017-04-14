'Historic Moment': US Navy Claims Success in Test of New 'Revolutionary' Radar

© AP Photo/ US NAVY Bracing for New Strikes? US Navy Orders More Launching Systems for Tomahawks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy successfully carried out a new test in the Pacific Ocean a month ago of its AN/SPY-6(V) missile defense radar system for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers carrying the Aegis interceptor system.

"The US Navy successfully conducted a flight test March 15 with the AN/SPY-6(V) Air and Missile Defense Radar (AMDR) off the west coast of Hawaii," the report stated.

The radar system has been in development for the past decade and is being designed for the DDG 51 Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to provide state-of-the-art technology for integrated air and missile defense, the report explained.

"This marked a historic moment for the Navy. It is the first time a ballistic missile target was tracked by wide-band digital beam-forming radar," US Navy, Major Program Manager for Above Water Sensors Capt. Seiko Okano said.

Okano added that the new radar is expected to revolutionize the future of the US Navy.