US Police Detain Wisconsin Fugitive Who Sent Anti-Gov't Manifesto to Trump

Wisconsin Looking Into Threats of Easter Sunday Violence Against Local Churches

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Jakubowski is being transported to Rock County for further questioning and charges, according to the press release.

"Shortly before 6:00 a.m., tactical officers made contact with the suspicious person at the campsite," the spokesperson said. "This subject was taken into custody without incident and positively identified as Joseph A. Jakubowski, our wanted fugitive."

Earlier this week, the US media published what appears to be a 161-page manifesto drawn up by Jakubowski and which slams the existing American system, calling it "slavery."

According to media reports, the FBI and the Secret Service are analyzing the manifesto.