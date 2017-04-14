Register
14 April 2017
    A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017

    CIA Head: Intel Agencies Deemed Assad Behind Chemical Attack in 'Short Order'

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    US
    722905

    CIA Director Mike Pompeo claimed Thursday US intelligence agencies delivered the assessment on the chemical attack in Syria's Idlib to President Trump in "relatively short order," saying it was Assad who ordered strikes against his people on April 4.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and other members of the US intelligence community delivered to President Donald Trump a high-confidence assessment that Syrian President Bashar Assad was responsible for the April 4 chemical weapon attack, CIA Director Mike Pompeo stated at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

    "We were, in relatively short order, able to deliver to our president a high-confidence assessment that, in fact it, it was the Syrian regime that had launched chemical strikes against its own people," Pompeo said at the event. "I can assure you we were challenged by the president and his team and there's not much like when the president looks at you and says, 'Pompeo are you sure?"

    Syrians display national flags and banners with photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a pro-government event in Damascus, Syria. (File)
    © AP Photo/
    Syrian Foreign Ministry Responds to Trump Calling Assad 'Animal'
    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces blamed the Syrian government for a chemical weapon attack in Khan Shaykhun in the Idlib province.

    Damascus denied any involvement in the Idlib incident, while the Syrian army said it does not possess chemical weapons.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    Pompeo also claimed that there is no truth to any of the Russian statements invalidating the US Intelligence Community assessment as to the culprit of the chemical attack.

    "Russia is on their sixth or seventh story now none of which have an ounce of truth to them," Pompeo claimed. "For anyone who for a moment thinks [Putin] is a credible man I'll remind you to take a look at his quotes about the Malaysian airplane after it was shot down, that there were no little green men in Ukraine and, to this day, there are no Russians in eastern Ukraine."

    Pompeo told attendees that some of the details used to develop the assessment may be revealed in the future.

      John Twining
      Interesting that Breitbart suddenly buried their story on Assad giving his view of the gas attack to a French media outlet, and also chopped the thousands of comments already on that page and restarted comments from scratch. A very substantial proportion of the original comments were certainly not obeying Trump's command - "There can be no dispute".
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      'Pompeo are you sure?"
      --
      And you weren't, moron. This accusation is almost as STUPID as saying Russia hacked Clinton's email to affect the election. Or that Putin invaded Ukraine when he was working so hard to have a great Olympic event in Sochi.
    • Reply
      avatar
      SPF
      Wow, is that what the CIA calls being challenged? Are you sure? I suppose they are never questioned or required to provide any proof just as long as they are "sure"
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Trump didn't have much to chose from as far as GOP who weren't paranoid and insecure freaks. Anyone who tells a story like that isn't dependable. Nobody at that level should ever tak like that to the press. That's only a story for friends or family. if that. Personally, I keep my mouth shut and so should Pompeo. So Trump has a blabbermouth CIA director who likes to tell personal stories about his work?
    • Reply
      avatar
      SPF
      Trust me Donald, the CIA would never tell a lie.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      And once again. Show me the proof you scum bags.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      jas there is always a strategy behind the method after last nights Deir A Zour incident where 100's died after a coalition bombing hit a chemical stock pile this was damage control sounding sincere and credible and taking some heat off Trump.
      You will note he swings the attention to Putin's credibility in the last paragraph.

      He normally does not speak like he did as you said he shouldn't be!
