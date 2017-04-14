Register
    This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla.

    Who’s Nasty Now? Southern White House Fails To Keep Seafood, Meat Cold Enough

    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    Mar-a-Lago, the ‘Southern White House’ in West Palm Beach, Florida, violated a slew of sanitary regulations the same month its owner, US President Donald Trump, assumed office.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo were courted on diplomatic working visits at Mar-a-Lago, and now one must hope they did not return home with food poisoning. The high-profile club was cited for failing to store seafood and meat at adequate temperatures and forgetting to ensure that seafood was not contaminated by parasites, the Miami Herald reported. 

    Many of the regulatory hiccups  discovered on a January 26 inspection were classified as “high” or “intermediate” priority. In sum, 11 violations were discovered January 26, according to Florida regulatory data; the Miami Herald reports that a total of 15 violations were found in January.

    President Donald Trump, second from right, sits down to dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is at left. Trump is hosting Abe and his wife for the weekend.
    © AP Photo/ Susan Walsh
    ‘Mar-A-Lago Act’ to Force Trump to Reveal Identity of Visitors to Southern White House

    What’s more, “over the last three years, records show the club has been cited 78 times for violations that included chefs handling food without washing their hands, dirty cutting boards, a slicer ‘soiled with old food debris’ and an ‘accumulation of black/green mold-like substance’ in the ice machine,” the Herald notes. 

    According to the observations indicated by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, one of these high priority violations included that the “all potentially hazardous” foods stored in the reach-in cooler were not in a sufficiently cold environment. "Corrective action" was taken as the chef transferred the items into the walk-in cooler. Unfortunately, the very next violation listed is that all foods in the walk-in refrigerator were not cold enough, either.  

    According to a February Vanity Fair article, Trump initially submitted a $25 million bid for the Mar-a-Lago property after it was put on the market in 1981. Upon being rejected, Trump made waves by saying that he would buy a piece of land between Mar-a-Lago and the ocean that would distort the views of whoever ended up owning Mar-a-Lago. Sure enough, interest in the property waned and Trump scooped up the property for a mere $8 million in 1985.

    regulation, Mar-a-Lago, Shinzo Abe, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Florida
