Register
03:21 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017

    US House Democrats Want Security Clearance for Trump's Son-in-Law Revoked

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    Get short URL
    310720

    US House of Representatives Democratic lawmakers have demanded revocation of security clearance for President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Government is being urged to yank the security clearance from White House aide Jared Kushner over his failure to disclose meetings with Russian officials prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to a press release from Congressman Don Beyer on Thursday.

    "Kushner signed a legal document that withheld details about significant meetings with foreign officials, including meetings with allies and emissaries of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin," the release stated.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    Trump's Son-in-Law Kushner Causing ‘Mayhem' Meddling in National Security Council
    Beyer drafted a letter — signed by four other US House of Representatives lawmakers — to directors of both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and National Background Investigations Bureau requesting that Kushner’s clearance be suspended.

    The letter cited a New York Times article disclosing a December meeting between Kushner and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, and a second meeting with the chief of a state-owned Russian bank, which was arranged by Mr. Kislyak’s.

    "The fact that Kushner is President [Donald] Trump’s son-in-law does not place him above the law and anyone else would face severe discipline for failing to disclose meetings with foreign officials," the release stated.

    Kushner's lawyer has said the omissions on disclosure forms required by White House aides seeking a top-secret security clearance were inadvertent and that Kushner will provide additional details to the FBI, according to published reports.

    The letter comes a day after the lobbying firm the Podesta Group and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort stated that they would register with the US Department of Justice as foreign agents because of lobbying activities on behalf of Ukraine.

    Related:

    Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Behind White House Extension of LGBTQ Protections
    Tags:
    security clearance, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      why, he has full clearance from Mossad doesn't he? :)
    • Reply
      avatar
      angelshair
      It's about time....
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Funny that Democrats are demanding legal actions about security clearance based on information from someone who is committing multiple felonies to leak information to the press. And have no doubt!! The sources of those leaks WILL be exposed an indicted.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok