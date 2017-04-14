US House Democrats Want Security Clearance for Trump's Son-in-Law Revoked

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Government is being urged to yank the security clearance from White House aide Jared Kushner over his failure to disclose meetings with Russian officials prior to President Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to a press release from Congressman Don Beyer on Thursday.

"Kushner signed a legal document that withheld details about significant meetings with foreign officials, including meetings with allies and emissaries of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin," the release stated.

Beyer drafted a letter — signed by four other US House of Representatives lawmakers — to directors of both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and National Background Investigations Bureau requesting that Kushner’s clearance be suspended.

The letter cited a New York Times article disclosing a December meeting between Kushner and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, and a second meeting with the chief of a state-owned Russian bank, which was arranged by Mr. Kislyak’s.

"The fact that Kushner is President [Donald] Trump’s son-in-law does not place him above the law and anyone else would face severe discipline for failing to disclose meetings with foreign officials," the release stated.

Kushner's lawyer has said the omissions on disclosure forms required by White House aides seeking a top-secret security clearance were inadvertent and that Kushner will provide additional details to the FBI, according to published reports.

The letter comes a day after the lobbying firm the Podesta Group and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort stated that they would register with the US Department of Justice as foreign agents because of lobbying activities on behalf of Ukraine.