Ryan: Trump's Bill Revoking Government Funding of Abortion 'Pro-Life Victory'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump's bill enabling US states to withhold government funding from facilities that offer abortion services is a significant win for supporters of the pro-life agenda, House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said in a press release on Thursday.

"This is a major pro-life victory," the release stated. "Taxpayers should not be forced to fund abortion, plain and simple. We remain united and steadfast in our commitment to life and religious liberty."

In January, Ryan formally announced that Republicans would cancel federal funding for abortion provider Planned Parenthood in a new budget bill.

The new measure uses the Congressional Review Act to repeal a rule proposed by former President Barack Obama's administration that banned US states from blocking Planned Parenthood or other health care providers offering abortion services from receiving Title X family planning grant funding.

Title X funding covers family planning services like contraception, screening for sexually transmitted diseases and treatments for them, but prevents paying for abortion services.