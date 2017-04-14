Register
01:44 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    F-15

    Pentagon Hedges Bets on Retiring Legacy F-15

    © RIA Novosti. Anton Denisov
    US
    Get short URL
    111101

    Military analysts say that the F-15 has become essentially replaceable in the current US air force fleet, but one US Air Force general isn’t sold on ousting the legacy fighter.

    “I have not made any decision on the F-15,” Gen. David Goldfein said Wednesday. The F-15C will keep flying until 2020 at the very least, he said.

    Pointing to conflicts and potential flashpoints in the Korean Peninsula, the Middle East and Europe, Goldfein said “airpower is in higher and higher demand,” adding that his priority right now is capacity. 

    The F-15 has the ability to provide precisely that capacity: there are 230 F-15 C and D variants in the US Air Force fleet, Defense News reported. What’s more, the F-15E Strike Eagle will not retire anytime soon even in the event that F-16s are upgraded to cover capability gaps. 

    A US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft flies over northern Iraq Sept. 23, 2014
    US Air Force / Senior Airman Matthew Bruch
    Saying Goodbye? US F-15s May Soon Retire

    Sputnik reported on March 24 that US Air Force general weapons system had evolved and expanded to the point where retiring the F-15s would not lead to a dramatic reduction the the ability to strike and provide security. 

    Moving into a more nuanced threat environment means that “the system will be more important than the platform itself,” Lt. Gen. Scott Rice told Congress at that time.

    Further, the 1980s-era F-15s may become too expensive to upgrade. “People forget that I was at Lakenheath when the nose of an F-15 broke off in flight,” Lt. Gen. Mark Nowland said at an event on Wednesday at the Heritage Foundation. “The fact of the matter is, there’s limits to what you can do with service life extensions.” 

    Major Scott West claimed that while the F-15 “has served our nation well,” its role as America’s “air superiority fighter” has been taken by the F-22 Raptor. 

    Related:

    US, Singapore Air Force Crews Team Up on Regional Security
    US Air Force to Stretch F-16’s Service Life, Keeping it Flying for 30 More Years
    Putting ‘Warheads on Foreheads’: US Air Force May Force Pilots to Keep Flying
    McCain Wants US to Lead International Coalition to Ground Syrian Air Force
    Ready for Action? Almost a Third of US Air Force Jets Unprepared for Combat
    Tags:
    f-15, US Air Force, The Heritage Foundation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinner
      You don't need 21st century technology if all you're gonna do is bomb wedding parties and funeral processions.

      I'm hoping it's hubris just got it into an existential threat with peer enemies. Let's see how the year ends...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok