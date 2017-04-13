Register
22:42 GMT +313 April 2017
    ‘Disturbing’: Qurans Stuffed in Toilets at University of Texas at Dallas

    Police have launched an investigation after a few copies of the Quran were found dumped in toilets at the University of Texas at Dallas.

    Investigators have called the incident "shocking" and "unusual,” NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reports.

    The books were found by a student in the bathroom of the university’s Student Union Building. Upon realizing what the books were, the student took photos and reported it to campus security – who then involved the police.

    "It's definitely saddening and a little disturbing as well," UT Dallas junior Mohammad Syed, president of the UT Dallas Muslim Student Association, told NBC. "It's something that we do not expect to happen, especially at this campus."

    Syed, who is pursuing a degree in neuroscience, says the school is typically very inclusive.

    "UT Dallas is a very welcoming environment," he said. "And I have nothing but good things to say about it."

    The police are now looking through surveillance footage from the building, but have not seen anything unusual.

    It remains unclear what charges would even be filed over the books.

    “Was anyone hurt? Were the Qurans stolen? Were the toilets damaged? If not, just call it modern art and move on. This isn't the Spanish inquisition. There should be no reverence given to this book that is not afforded any other religious book. So people were offended. So what. Be offended. Nothing happens,” one Facebook user, Dan Rhodes, commented on the story.

    In fact, the majority of the top comments on the story were calling the police involvement absurd, and noting that it would not have made headlines if it had been bibles or texts from another religion.

    “Various celebrities have defiled every Christian symbol they can think of, doesn't make headlines. Get on with your life,” Ben Neviss wrote.

