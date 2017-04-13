State Dept. Says US-Russia Deconfliction Channel for Syria Remains in Effect

"My understanding was that [channel] does remain intact," Toner told reporters. "We consider this deconfliction channel to be very important…My understanding is it does remain in effect."
Russia suspended the memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States on April 7, after the latter launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump claimed that the strike was a response to the alleged chemical weapon attack in Syrian Idlib on Thursday, an incident which the White House blames on Damascus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)