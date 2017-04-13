State Dept. Says US-Russia Deconfliction Channel for Syria Remains in Effect

© Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov Moscow Sheds Light on Condition for Renewing Russia-US Memo on Flights in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow is ready to return to the channel, dubbed the memorandum on preventing aerial incidents in Syria with Washington. Russia's head of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Viktor Ozerov after that stated that the memo was restored on April 12.

"My understanding was that [channel] does remain intact," Toner told reporters. "We consider this deconfliction channel to be very important…My understanding is it does remain in effect."

Russia suspended the memorandum of understanding on air safety over Syria with the United States on April 7, after the latter launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump claimed that the strike was a response to the alleged chemical weapon attack in Syrian Idlib on Thursday, an incident which the White House blames on Damascus.