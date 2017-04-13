Register
13 April 2017
    President Donald Trump listens during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.

    No Longer Obsolete? Donald Trump May Once Again 'Reverse His Stance' on NATO

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US
    US President Donald Trump has reversed his stance on NATO, saying the alliance is "no longer obsolete." The statement came during Trump's joint press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held at the White House on Wednesday.

    In this June 18, 2015,file photo flags wave in front of soldiers who take positions with their army vehicles during the NATO Noble Jump exercise on a training range near Swietoszow Zagan, Poland
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Trump Supports Stationing More NATO Troops in East Europe - Stoltenberg
    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Patrick Basham, director of a Washington-based think tank, the Democracy Institute.

    Trump's latest statements are seen as a sudden change of his campaign rhetoric during which he criticized the military alliance and called it outdated. During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly questioned NATO's purpose, vowing to review Washington's commitment to the alliance.

    "Well, the change reflects changing circumstances. I mean Donald Trump did criticize NATO very heavily while he was a candidate. But his criticism was not really about the fundamental nature of NATO, but rather about how NATO was operating," Basham told Sputnik.

    In particular, Trump complained that the US has been paying an unfair share of membership, while other countries failed to meet their financial obligations within the alliance. However, his attitude toward the alliance has changed as NATO members have already showed a greater willingness to financially commit to the alliance's activities.

    "He [Trump] feels that with more NATO members being willing to contribute greater militarily in terms of budget and also with an apparent greater willingness to take on ISIS [Daesh] and other threats, NATO now has a stronger future from his perspective," the expert said.

    During the Wednesday press conference, Trump repeated his calls for other NATO members to pay more toward their common military cooperation and carry a greater share of the alliance's burdens.

    "If Donald Trump becomes convinced over the coming months that other NATO members are serious about reshaping the alliance, then I expect that he would be the head of the campaign to ensure that NATO survives and even thrives," Basham said.

    "But Donald Trump is […] not afraid to change his mind. So, if he concludes over the coming months that the other NATO members have simply been telling him what he wanted to hear rather than, from his point of view, stepping up to the plate and changing their behavior and their funding, then I think he would revert to his earlier rhetoric and say: Look, I've given my NATO allies a chance and they haven't done what they said they would and what is necessary. And so we, actually, must once again revisit NATO's purpose," the expert added.

    Trump: 'I Said NATO Was Obsolete. It's No Longer Obsolete'
    At the same time, Basham noted that a number of NATO states have already increased their funding allocations in recent months. This was indicated by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a recent meeting with the US President.

    On Wednesday, Trump and Stoltenberg held their first meeting in the White House, during which they discussed issues ranging from US policy in Afghanistan to NATO's relations with Russia.

    Tags:
    NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Donald Trump, United States
