WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Spicer also noted that Congress is aware President Donald Trump's priorities for funding the remainder of the 2017 fiscal year includes an increase in both military and border security spending.

"We’re going to continue to have conversations with Congress and we feel confident that they’ll do their job," Spicer stated.

The US government will run out of money unless Congress can agree on a spending bill by April 28.

Congress can either pass a continuing resolution to maintain current funding levels, or pass appropriation bills to fund the government for the rest of fiscal year 2017.