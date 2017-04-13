BAE Gets $19 Million to Prepare Aegis Missile Ships in Shakedown Process

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems has received a more than $19 million US Navy contract to carry out post shakedown availabilities for the DDG 51 Aegis class missile destroyers John Finn and Rafael Peralta, the Department of Defense announced.

"BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair [of] San Diego, California is being awarded a $19.4 million… contract for the accomplishment of post shakedown availabilities (PSA) for DDG 51 class ships, DDG 113 and DDG 115," the announcement stated on Wednesday.

The PSA is accomplished within a period of approximately 10-16 weeks between the time of ship custody transfer to the Navy and the shipbuilding and conversion work limiting date, the Defense Department explained.

"The PSA encompasses all of the manpower, support services, non-standard equipment and associated technical data and documentation required," the announcement added.

DDG 113 is US Navy designation for the destroyer John Finn and DDG 115 is for its sister ship, the Rafael Peralta.