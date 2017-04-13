Pentagon Awards $202Mln Maintenance Contract on C-12 Huron Light Lift Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace has received a more than $200 million contract to supply maintenance, logistics and engineering services for the Beechcraft C-12 Huron aircraft operated by the US Navy and Marine Corps, the Department of Defense said.

© AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman US Navy Test-Flies Fire Scout Helicopter Off Littoral Combat Ship

"L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace [of] Madison, Mississippi is being awarded a $202.1 million… contract for depot level maintenance, logistics, and sustaining engineering services in support of the C-12 utility lift aircraft for the Navy and Marine Corps," the announcement stated on Wednesday.

Services to be provided include site support maintenance, aircraft depot maintenance, engine depot maintenance, aircraft and aircraft systems modifications and potential site stand-ups and closures, the Defense Department said.

The work will be carried out at various locations in the United States and in US bases in Japan and Cuba, the announcement added.

C-12 variants are used by the US Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps for various duties, including embassy support, medical evacuation, as well as passenger and light cargo transport, according to published reports.