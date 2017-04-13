Almost 60% of US Democrats Support Strikes Against Syria, Fresh Poll Reveals

A Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday showed that 57 percent of US Democratic voters and 59 percent of independent voters were in favor of the strikes.
According to the survey, over 60 percent of Americans think the United States should be doing more on Syria and 39 percent support deploying US troops on the ground in Syria to remove Syrian President Bashar Assad from power.
On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children died as a result of the incident. The West has accused the Syrian government of carrying out the attack.
Last week, Russia presented a draft resolution on the chemical attack in Idlib calling for a proper investigation into the incident.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed after Wednesday talks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Moscow that there must be an inclusive intra-Syrian dialogue and the Syrians themselves must determine the future of their country. According to Lavrov, Russia is not putting stakes in Syria on any particular figure, including Assad.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Trump have NO IDEA what he is doing at W House. First you representing U.S. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete A politico poll. Pffft. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Americans supports strike Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Assad has the backing of great nations and has no reason to use chemical weapons and a million reasons not to. before there was any chance to analyze any evidence on the ground, Trump launched this dangerous attack.
cast235
But most important, Russia is guarantor of peace in Syria.
How you go bombing without consulting Russia? Without ANY evidence .
Trump is living a BLUE COLLAR WORKER there.
he nearly cause a serious confrontation with Russia that would have had to respond, IF it detected any missile going to certain areas.
This is why I say, Trump became a BUFFOON.
jas
dango
Against any one any time.untill some foreing nation retaliate.then they wake to realty
Darrell R
Trump claims he did this because of what he saw on television. That is worse than going to war in Iraq over the bad intelligence that Trump himself so sharply criticized many times. During the campaign he attacked the Bush legacy many times over this.
Now he is turning a hundred eighty degrees on all his promises of ending intervention and forced regime change as well as working with Russia. NATO is no longer obsolete he says.
Trump, are you just a businessman that saw the unrepresented voters that were sick of this and conned them or does someone have something on you or someone close to you that you are covering up? Because if all these changes are because you are taking the word of terrorist that are covering their behinds over what happened on the ground, you are a moron.