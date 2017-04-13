US Navy Test-Flies Fire Scout Helicopter Off Littoral Combat Ship

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy has successfully operated an MQ-8C Fire Scout helicopter from a littoral combat ship (LCS) for the first time, Northrop Grumman announced in a news release on Wednesday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation’s autonomous helicopter, MQ-8C Fire Scout, took to the air for the first time from a US Navy Independence-class Littoral Combat ship, USS Montgomery (LCS-8)," the release stated.

The flight took place off the coast of California during the second phase of Dynamic Interface testing, Northrop Grumman said in the release.

The two week at-sea event allowed the US Navy to test the helicopter’s airworthiness and ability to land and take off from a littoral combat ship throughout a broad operational envelope, Northrop Grumman explained.

With the completion of Dynamic Interface testing, the MQ-8C Fire Scout must go through its Initial Operational Test and Evaluation prior to full operational deployment, Northrop Grumman added.