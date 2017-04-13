Register
04:30 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Fearless Girl stares down Charging Bull statue in Chicago

    ‘Charging Bull’ Sculptor Wants ‘Fearless Girl’ to Hit the Road

    © AP Photo/ Bebeto Matthews
    US
    Get short URL
    217321

    Arturo Di Modica, the Italian-American artist behind the famous “Charging Bull” sculpture in New York, is claiming that when New York City allowed the “Fearless Girl” statue to go up near his bull, they violated his rights.

    On Wednesday, Di Modica demanded that city officials release documents showing what procedures they followed when they decided that the bronze statue of the little girl could stay until February, according to attorney Norman Siegel. 

    Commerce Secretary-designate Wilbur Ross returns back to the hearing room after a brief recess on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Wall Street 'Vulture' Wilbur Ross Now at the Helm of US Trade

    Siegel told reporters, "In our opinion, a deliberate choice was made to exploit and to appropriate the 'Charging Bull' through the placement of 'Fearless Girl.'"

    Di Modica claims that the girl is an "advertising trick" propagated by New York ad firm McCann and Boston-based investment firm State Street Global Advisors, two huge corporate entities.

    The 4-foot, 11-inch sculpture was designed by artist Kristen Visbal, and was first seen just before International Women’s Day on March 8. She was first placed on a traffic island near Wall Street, as a call for more women in US boardrooms, before being moved to stand defiantly before the bull. 

    Wall Street
    © Flickr/ Stefano Brivio
    Mechanics of 'Trump Bump': Wall Street Outpaces Real Economy

    State Street also created SHE, an index designed to track gender diversity in corporations.

    Siegel pointed out that the inscription on the plaque at the girl’s feet reads, "Know the Power of Leadership, SHE makes a difference," adding that the "intentional distortion" of Di Modica’s bull constituted a violation of the Visual Artists Rights Act of 1990.

    In a statement sent to NBC News, State Street said, "We continue to be grateful to the City of New York and people around the world who have responded so enthusiastically to what the Fearless Girl represents – the power and potential of having more women in leadership." 

    This file photo taken on January 07, 2016 shows a street sign at the corner of Wall and Broad Street across from the New York Stock Exchange
    © AFP 2017/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Trump's Treasury Secretary Nominee to Let Wall Street 'Blow Up' US Economy - Warren

    Visbal’s statue has garnered attention around the globe via social media, as visitors often take pictures with the girl. New York Mayor Bill De Blasio extended the city permit for the figure by almost a year in response to public support, saying at the time that the girl signified "standing up to fear, standing up to power, being able to find in yourself strength to do what's right."

    On Wednesday, De Blasio responded to Di Modica on Twitter, writing that "Men who don’t like women taking up space are exactly why we need the Fearless Girl."

    Interestingly, the bull itself was also placed on Wall Street in 1987 in the middle of the night without a permit, after that year’s stock market crash. Taken as a sign of hope that the US would bounce back from the economic downturn, public support for the sculpture prompted the city to allow it to stay in the Financial District.

    Related:

    Obama's Economic Legacy? Stagnation, Poverty While Wall Street Celebrates
    Clinton Receives More Wall Street Donations Than Republican Rivals
    US Government and Wall Street Played a Trick on Libya
    Bernie Backs Clinton, Wall Street's Choice: What About His Supporters?
    Republicans Pledge to Scrap Dodd-Frank Act Passed to Regulate Wall Street
    Tags:
    sculptures, Wall Street, United States, Chicago
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      Amazing how progressives just ignore facts they don't like. The little girl's relevance is from the bull. The bull is relevant on its own. Therefore the statue of the girl is making commercial use of another artists work without permission. De Blasio is behaving in a capricious and arbitrary manner. .
    • Reply
      Korz53
      From Star Wars to Art Wars? Ha ha ha ha ! Sin has no bonds. I mean bounders , No no: i really meant boundaries.
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    United Airlines Cartoon
    Only Slightly More Unpleasant than a Normal United Flight
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok