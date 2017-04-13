US Conducts Simulated Launch of Long-Range Nuclear Missile to Test Readiness

"The Simulated Electronic Launch of a Minuteman III ICBM is a signal to the American people, our allies, and our adversaries that our ICBM capability is safe, secure, lethal and ready," 625th Strategic Operations Squadron commander Lt. Col. Deane Konowicz stated in the release on Wednesday.
The April 10-12 test demonstrated that deployed ICBMs will respond to critical launch commands, Konowicz added.
The 90th Missile Wing operates 150 Minuteman III ICBMs and the associated launch facilities, the release noted.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete First strike then use the ICBMs to mop up the city's. Planing for decades now we are so close and there is nobody to deal with Trump will not back down or ever lose at anything the computers and simulations tell us we can win if you strike first...
