US Conducts Simulated Launch of Long-Range Nuclear Missile to Test Readiness

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Air Force 90th Missile Wing has completed a successful simulated electronic firing of a nuclear tipped Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"The Simulated Electronic Launch of a Minuteman III ICBM is a signal to the American people, our allies, and our adversaries that our ICBM capability is safe, secure, lethal and ready," 625th Strategic Operations Squadron commander Lt. Col. Deane Konowicz stated in the release on Wednesday.

The April 10-12 test demonstrated that deployed ICBMs will respond to critical launch commands, Konowicz added.

The 90th Missile Wing operates 150 Minuteman III ICBMs and the associated launch facilities, the release noted.