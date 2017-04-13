Ex-Trump Campaign Chair Paul Manafort Registers as Foreign Agent

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite Kremlin Unaware of Manafort's Program to Promote Russia's Interests Abroad

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to WTOP radio, Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates oversaw the lobbying effort, which sought to promote a Ukrainian political party’s interests in Washington.

Manafort resigned as campaign manager in August 2016 amid a shakeup in the campaign staff of Donald Trump, who won the US presidency three months later.

At the time Manafort was also defending himself over past lobbying for foreign organizations, including Manafort’s representation of a political party in Ukraine.

Also on Wednesday, the Washington, DC firm Podesta Group announced it would register as foreign agents, having worked on behalf of a Belgium-based European Center for a Modern Ukraine from 2012 to 2014, according to news reports.

The Podesta Group is led by Tony Podesta, brother of Hillary Clinton's former presidential campaign manager John Podesta.

The US Foreign Agents Registration Act requires people working on behalf of foreign political leaders, governments or political entities to register with the US Department of Justice.