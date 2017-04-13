Jared Kushner Causing ‘Mayhem' Meddling in National Security Council - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kushner is disrupting the functioning of the National Security Council by intervening in sensitive foreign policy issues and seeking to micromanage the body, according to US media reports.
"White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner is leading an unprecedented effort to meddle in the… National Security Council (NSC), causing mayhem for senior staff who say the president's son-in-law is interfering in key foreign policy debates," the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday.
"Kushner has taken aggressive action to micro-manage the NSC, overshadowing even recently installed National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster," the report stated.
The report cited anonymous sources, both inside and outside the White House, as describing Kushner's behavior as highly unusual and damaging to the US national security infrastructure.
Later, a White House spokesperson told the Free Beacon in response to the report that the NSC was running smoothly.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Weird... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete As Mr. Lavrov reminded me today, still a lot of Obama people prowling around Washington DC. I think Trump will eventually address the leaks, which are a big problem. After reading g a lot of Sputnik and other globalist media, I was reminded that they want Trump's base to hate him. They write many headlines that are lies and quotes out of context. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I think Kushner is working for as a foreign agent for Israel, but I think he'll be handled as appropriate.
RedBanner
I must say I was never into "biblical end days prophecies", that kind of stuff.
But as everyone else I'm minimally aware of those prophecies, Armageddon, some of the stuff from the Book of Revelations, etc.
Just out of curiosity, right before reading this article, I typed on YT "is Trump the anti-Christ".
And I got over 350 thousand results.
But the weird thing is that a whole lot of those results are about Jared Kushner, and not only Trump. Watched one or two, then came back here, and I notice this article concerning exactly Trump's son-in-law.
I don't believe in coincidences, there is no such thing.
Anyway, I've read yesterday or so, an article somewhere where Trump's son states that both his sister Ivanka, Kushner, and himself, have influenced Trump's decision to bomb that Syrian airfield. So Kushner is indeed one of those in the shadows pushing for war!...
Not wanting to be alarmist, but maybe it's worthy having a look at some of the material about this guy being the anti-Christ available on YT.
Here is an example:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJxfBuyidKI
jas
jas