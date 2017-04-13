Jared Kushner Causing ‘Mayhem' Meddling in National Security Council - Report

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kushner is disrupting the functioning of the National Security Council by intervening in sensitive foreign policy issues and seeking to micromanage the body, according to US media reports.

"White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner is leading an unprecedented effort to meddle in the… National Security Council (NSC), causing mayhem for senior staff who say the president's son-in-law is interfering in key foreign policy debates," the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday.

The small right wing newspaper which specializes in national security coverage cited unnamed Trump administration officials as its sources for the report.

"Kushner has taken aggressive action to micro-manage the NSC, overshadowing even recently installed National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster," the report stated.

The report cited anonymous sources, both inside and outside the White House, as describing Kushner's behavior as highly unusual and damaging to the US national security infrastructure.

Later, a White House spokesperson told the Free Beacon in response to the report that the NSC was running smoothly.