02:59 GMT +313 April 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he and White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner depart the White House in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2017

    Jared Kushner Causing ‘Mayhem' Meddling in National Security Council - Report

    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US
    537913

    President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is making unprecedented attempts to interfere in the work of the National Security Council (NSC), causing mayhem, the unnamed officials said as cited by US media.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Kushner is disrupting the functioning of the National Security Council by intervening in sensitive foreign policy issues and seeking to micromanage the body, according to US media reports.

    "White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner is leading an unprecedented effort to meddle in the… National Security Council (NSC), causing mayhem for senior staff who say the president's son-in-law is interfering in key foreign policy debates," the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday.

    White House advisor Jared Kushner (C) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump (R), flanked by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (2nd L), holds a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst/Files
    How Kushner's Testimony Can 'Decrease Hysteria' About Trump's 'Ties' With Russia
    The small right wing newspaper which specializes in national security coverage cited unnamed Trump administration officials as its sources for the report.

    "Kushner has taken aggressive action to micro-manage the NSC, overshadowing even recently installed National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster," the report stated.

    The report cited anonymous sources, both inside and outside the White House, as describing Kushner's behavior as highly unusual and damaging to the US national security infrastructure.

    Later, a White House spokesperson told the Free Beacon in response to the report that the NSC was running smoothly.

    National Security Council, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, United States
      RedBanner
      Weird...

      I must say I was never into "biblical end days prophecies", that kind of stuff.
      But as everyone else I'm minimally aware of those prophecies, Armageddon, some of the stuff from the Book of Revelations, etc.

      Just out of curiosity, right before reading this article, I typed on YT "is Trump the anti-Christ".
      And I got over 350 thousand results.
      But the weird thing is that a whole lot of those results are about Jared Kushner, and not only Trump. Watched one or two, then came back here, and I notice this article concerning exactly Trump's son-in-law.
      I don't believe in coincidences, there is no such thing.

      Anyway, I've read yesterday or so, an article somewhere where Trump's son states that both his sister Ivanka, Kushner, and himself, have influenced Trump's decision to bomb that Syrian airfield. So Kushner is indeed one of those in the shadows pushing for war!...

      Not wanting to be alarmist, but maybe it's worthy having a look at some of the material about this guy being the anti-Christ available on YT.

      Here is an example:

      www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJxfBuyidKI
      jas
      As Mr. Lavrov reminded me today, still a lot of Obama people prowling around Washington DC. I think Trump will eventually address the leaks, which are a big problem. After reading g a lot of Sputnik and other globalist media, I was reminded that they want Trump's base to hate him. They write many headlines that are lies and quotes out of context.
      jas
      I think Kushner is working for as a foreign agent for Israel, but I think he'll be handled as appropriate.
