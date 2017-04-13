US Military Pays $3 Billion to Design Next-Generation Missile Defense

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command has unveiled an a $3 billion contract to a group of eight defense contractors to develop hardware and software for the next generation missile defense, the aerospace contractor BAE Systems announced in a press release.
The contract calls for components and subsystems to be tested in laboratories or simulated environments, with limited operational testing, the release explained.
The release noted that early, non-operational testing is part of a new approach to next generation technologies that will speed development and avoid expensive-late stage modifications that have plagued procurements of other big-ticket weapons systems.
