US Immigration Agency Sued for Ignoring Data Request on Trump Muslim Ban

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The ACLU said it is filing the lawsuits because it initially sought the information on February 2, but received no response to its request from CBP and the the Department of Homeland Security.

“[ACLU] affiliates across the country filed 13 Freedom of Information Act lawsuits today demanding government documents about the on-the-ground implementation of President [Donald] Trump’s Muslim bans,” the release stated.

The advocacy group is seeking to obtain information from 14 CBP local offices regarding how they implemented Trump’s executive orders at specific airports and ports of entry, the release noted.

On January 25, Trump issued an executive order blocking nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. On March 6, a revision of the travel ban was issued.