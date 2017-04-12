Trump Orders FBI Director to Review Cases of US Foreign Fighters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump ordered FBI Director James Comey to conduct a review of US foreign fighters as directed by the 2017 defense budget, the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.

"I hereby delegate to the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation the authority to submit the report required under section 1907(d) of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2017 (Public Law 114-328)," the release stated.

Section 1907(d) of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2017 authorizes the Department of Homeland Security to carry out a review "of certain foreign fighters."

The section mandates a review on known cases of Americans who traveled or attempted to travel to Iraq and Syria since 2011 to join terrorist organizations.

Furthermore, the report must include factors that may have undermined government efforts to prevent the travel of US foreign fighters.