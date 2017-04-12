Most Americans Trust Trump Over Congress, UN to End Syria Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Most Americans trust US President Donald Trump more than the UN, Congress, Russia, Turkey and Iran, to stop the Syrian conflict, Morning Consult said in a poll on Wednesday.
"Out of all the potential people or groups to solve the conflict — Republicans in Congress, the United Nations, Turkey, Russia, Democrats and Iran — the poll showed Americans trust Trump the most to end the war," a press release explaining the poll stated. "57 percent of Americans are confident that Trump can end the conflict.”
Last week the United States launched 59 cruise missiles at an airfield in Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack.
The Russian government has called for an independent probe before reaching conclusions on who is responsible for the attack.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Come on Yankies HOW will the Duck (Sorry Donald Duck ) get it ? thicko's solve the Syria issue without doing what you do best like your ancestors post imigration did ie MASS EXTERMINATION of the first nation people. In a conventional war you have no SPXXK in you Scrotums. Enjoy yur Big Mcs etc Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete that axplains the IQ of most americans.
Giffer
md74