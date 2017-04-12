Most Americans Trust Trump Over Congress, UN to End Syria Conflict

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Most Americans trust US President Donald Trump more than the UN, Congress, Russia, Turkey and Iran, to stop the Syrian conflict, Morning Consult said in a poll on Wednesday.

"Out of all the potential people or groups to solve the conflict — Republicans in Congress, the United Nations, Turkey, Russia, Democrats and Iran — the poll showed Americans trust Trump the most to end the war," a press release explaining the poll stated. "57 percent of Americans are confident that Trump can end the conflict.”

On other issues related to Syria, 56 percent of those surveyed backed US cyberattacks against Syrian President Bashar Assad and 58 percent supported a no-fly zone in parts of Syria, the poll revealed.

Last week the United States launched 59 cruise missiles at an airfield in Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack.

The Russian government has called for an independent probe before reaching conclusions on who is responsible for the attack.