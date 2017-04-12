Register
12 April 2017
    The former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Oswiecim, which was turned into a museum in 1947.

    'Most Evil Slur': US Watchdog Urges Trump to Fire Spicer Over Denying Holocaust

    US
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer should be fired after denying the Holocaust in a claim comparing last week's alleged chemical attack in Syria, for which Washington put the blame on President Bashar Assad, to the actions of Adolf Hitler, the US human rights watchdog said in a statement Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, during a press briefing at the White House Spicer tried to explain the atrocity of the chemical weapons attacks which the United States blames on Syria's President Bashar Assad by claiming that not even Hitler had used chemical weapons on his own people. The spokesman though suggested that Nazis did use gas at "Holocaust centers."

    "Spicer's statement is the most evil slur upon a group of people we have ever heard from a White House press secretary. Sean Spicer now lacks the integrity to serve as White House press secretary, and President Trump must fire him at once," Steven Goldstein, Executive Director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, said in the statement published on Facebook.

    He added that by making the remark during the popular Jewish public holiday of Passover Spicer has "engaged in Holocaust denial, the most offensive form of fake news imaginable, by denying Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death."

    Volunteers take part in a simulation of how to respond to a chemical attack, in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo (File)
    © AFP 2017/ JM LOPEZ
    Russian General Staff Warns Against New US Missile Strikes on Syria
    Spicer apologized later on Tuesday for his remark and called it "a mistake." Nevertheless the claim triggered sharp criticism, while US House of Representatives minority leader Nancy Pelosi called for firing him for downplaying horror of Holocaust.

    The suspected chemical attack in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib took place on April 4 claiming lives of dozens of people. The results of examination of the survived victims of the incident brought for treatment to Turkey showed the use of poisonous sarin gas, according to the country's Health Minister Recep Akdag.

    After a major chemical weapon attack in Syria's East Ghouta in 2013, the country joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. In January 2016, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed. Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people.

      Drain the swamp
      The khazi have Trump on the backfoot now, its going to be a never ending purim fest. A few more such blows by goldsteins/mahers/leibovitzes and Trump should be ready and softened enough not just to re-bomb Syria but even to nuke Iran as well. The Rev 2:9 synagogue of satan is alive and well, instead of the Bolsheviks being known as apfelbaum trotskys now the US version 2.0 has names like chuck toddsky and sumnerredstone !!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      These guys and gals take so many meds these days they dribble at both ends! thats not a mistake? its an aberration its a liar telling so many lies the spiel gets warped the complete US administration is telling so many porkies there starting to fly around the world in squadrons.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Glamoureus
      All around America and Canada more and more the nazi offspring pops up in top positions
    • Reply
      avatar
      Give me a break
      What Holocaust? jew sob story... I find it amazing there are so many "survivors"....
    • Reply
      avatar
      Regula
      The US human rights watchdog went insane: Spicer's comparison of chemical warfare with what the Nazis did isn't a denial of the holocaust. The rights watchdog is apparently a Zionist!
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Regula twit!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Glamoureusin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
      Drain the swamp, we can be sure that Khazi does promote comprimized people to such positions, by recommend simple people as Trump as "take him - he's on your side and good advisor" while not telling they got prominent information of mr Spencer.

      And why not do the same to whole cabinette of white house? The staff will never team up and clean up their past while Khazi may control everyone - one by one.

      And they may always print more dollar or news , carrots or whip, depending on how well you obey
    • Reply
      avatar
      Glamoureusin reply toGive me a break(Show commentHide comment)
      Give me a break, have people ever thought of why there is more surviving jews average then Russians avarage?

      I mean, one was in captivity the other was at own soil...
    • Reply
      avatar
      mzungu in Africa
      I love this infighting on Kindergarten level. The USA are a failed state, it's getting more evident day by day as MSM put forward lies which less and less people believe to be true.
    • Reply
      avatar
      mzungu in Africain reply toGlamoureus(Show commentHide comment)
      Glamoureus, Maybe they are needed?
    • Reply
      avatar
      datt
      Churchill loved chemical weapons.
      He wanted to gas the Germans but the generals talked him out of it by pointing out that Hitler would respond in kind. He wanted to gas the Arabs too.
