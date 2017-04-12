'Most Evil Slur': US Watchdog Urges Trump to Fire Spicer Over Denying Holocaust

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, during a press briefing at the White House Spicer tried to explain the atrocity of the chemical weapons attacks which the United States blames on Syria's President Bashar Assad by claiming that not even Hitler had used chemical weapons on his own people. The spokesman though suggested that Nazis did use gas at "Holocaust centers."
"Spicer's statement is the most evil slur upon a group of people we have ever heard from a White House press secretary. Sean Spicer now lacks the integrity to serve as White House press secretary, and President Trump must fire him at once," Steven Goldstein, Executive Director of the Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, said in the statement published on Facebook.
He added that by making the remark during the popular Jewish public holiday of Passover Spicer has "engaged in Holocaust denial, the most offensive form of fake news imaginable, by denying Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death."
The suspected chemical attack in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib took place on April 4 claiming lives of dozens of people. The results of examination of the survived victims of the incident brought for treatment to Turkey showed the use of poisonous sarin gas, according to the country's Health Minister Recep Akdag.
After a major chemical weapon attack in Syria's East Ghouta in 2013, the country joined the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. In January 2016, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) announced that all chemical weapons in Syria had been destroyed. Assad said that the country’s government had never used weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, against the Syrian people.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The khazi have Trump on the backfoot now, its going to be a never ending purim fest. A few more such blows by goldsteins/mahers/leibovitzes and Trump should be ready and softened enough not just to re-bomb Syria but even to nuke Iran as well. The Rev 2:9 synagogue of satan is alive and well, instead of the Bolsheviks being known as apfelbaum trotskys now the US version 2.0 has names like chuck toddsky and sumnerredstone !!! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These guys and gals take so many meds these days they dribble at both ends! thats not a mistake? its an aberration its a liar telling so many lies the spiel gets warped the complete US administration is telling so many porkies there starting to fly around the world in squadrons. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All around America and Canada more and more the nazi offspring pops up in top positions Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete What Holocaust? jew sob story... I find it amazing there are so many "survivors".... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US human rights watchdog went insane: Spicer's comparison of chemical warfare with what the Nazis did isn't a denial of the holocaust. The rights watchdog is apparently a Zionist! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Regula twit! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Drain the swamp, we can be sure that Khazi does promote comprimized people to such positions, by recommend simple people as Trump as "take him - he's on your side and good advisor" while not telling they got prominent information of mr Spencer. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Give me a break, have people ever thought of why there is more surviving jews average then Russians avarage? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I love this infighting on Kindergarten level. The USA are a failed state, it's getting more evident day by day as MSM put forward lies which less and less people believe to be true. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Glamoureus, Maybe they are needed? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Churchill loved chemical weapons.
Drain the swamp
ivanwa88
Glamoureus
Give me a break
Regula
ivanwa88
Glamoureusin reply toDrain the swamp(Show commentHide comment)
And why not do the same to whole cabinette of white house? The staff will never team up and clean up their past while Khazi may control everyone - one by one.
And they may always print more dollar or news , carrots or whip, depending on how well you obey
Glamoureusin reply toGive me a break(Show commentHide comment)
I mean, one was in captivity the other was at own soil...
mzungu in Africa
mzungu in Africain reply toGlamoureus(Show commentHide comment)
datt
He wanted to gas the Germans but the generals talked him out of it by pointing out that Hitler would respond in kind. He wanted to gas the Arabs too.