Boeing to Provide Harpoon Missile Services to US Navy, Foreign Nations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing has signed a more than $8 million contract to provide engineering and training to the US Navy and 24 allies for the Harpoon sea-based missile system, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"The Boeing Company [of] St. Louis, Missouri is being awarded $8.3 million for… contract… in support of the Harpoon and Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response missiles," the announcement said on Tuesday.
The Harpoon is designed for both stand-off land-strike and anti-ship missions and uses Global Positioning System-aided guidance system to find its way to a target, according to published reports.
Work is expected to be completed in December 2019, the Defense Department added.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Where is Russia in the list? KICK Boeing out of Russia SK. Russia can build all that builds. ALl they doing is stealing and brain drain, Don't be so obviously NAIVE. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Weapons and arms dealing is an American addiction, hard to cure.
cast235
Zoanthropy