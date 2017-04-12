Eleven US States Threatened With Lawsuit for Potentially Violating Voting Laws

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, 11 states include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Tennessee, may be sued.

“Judicial Watch today announced it has sent notice-of-violation letters threatening to sue 11 states having counties in which the number of registered voters exceeds the number of voting-age citizens, as calculated by the US Census Bureau’s 2011-2015 American Community Survey,” the release stated on Tuesday.

Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act requires states to remove the names of ineligible voters from official lists if the registrant is deceased or has changed his residence, and that noncitizens are not registered to vote, the release said.

Each state has 90 days after receiving the letters to address the problem and prove that they have shown a statewide effort to conduct a program that ensures the lists of eligible voters are correct.

Judicial Watch also informed the states that if they failed to take action to correct violations, it would file suit, the release added.