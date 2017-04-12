US Senator Demands Federal Investigation Into United Airlines Passenger Incident

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Monday, a passenger was dragged off a United Airlines flight because it was overbooked and he refused to leave the plane and give up his seat to an airline employee after being randomly selected to do so.

"I understand the Department of Transportation is 'reviewing' the matter, but I demand a stronger commitment," the letter stated. "Your agency must conduct a swift, sweeping investigation into United Airlines and the industry practices that led to this incident."

Blumenthal noted that the investigation into the incident needs to find out answers to several questions, including what steps are being taken to ensure airlines are respecting passenger protections and what steps are being taken to address the problem of overbooking.

Blumenthal, a Democrat from the US state of Connecticut, added that he is currently putting together a passengers bill of rights.