Register
01:13 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    WATCH: Ohio Officer Caught on Cam Kicking a Handcuffed Suspect Reassigned

    Ohio Officer Caught on Camera Kicking Handcuffed Suspect Reassigned (VIDEO)

    © YouTube/chalmer79
    US
    Get short URL
    0 102 0 0

    An Ohio police officer who was involved in a fatal shooting last year is making headlines once again after being caught on camera violently kicking a handcuffed suspect in the head.

    Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen was caught on camera abusing the suspect, 22-year-old Demarko Anderson, on April 8. He has now been reassigned to non-patrol duty indefinitely.

    Cop beats handcuffed woman
    © bigEcod
    Law and Order: US Policeman Beats Up Handcuffed Woman
    "The action taken by one of our officers does not meet the standards by the Columbus Division of Police," the Columbus Police Department said in a statement. "It appears to be inconsistent with the values and training we instill in our officers."

    The department claims that Rosen self-reported the kick while Anderson was in their custody.

    The officers had gone to the scene to investigate reports of a man threatening to “shoot up the house and everyone in it,” the police report states, according to NBC 4.

    Anderson is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated menacing, obstructing official business, having weapons under disability,
    possession of controlled substances and resisting arrest. He has pleaded  not guilty to all of the charges.

    Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement that he is "disturbed and upset" by what was captured on the witness video.

    Police stand guard as demonstrators protests an off-duty LAPD officers firing his weapon at an unarmed teenage boy.
    © Wochit News
    Off Duty LA Cop Fires Gun at Teens on His Lawn, Protests Erupt (VIDEOS)

    "The behavior we saw in the video was unacceptable and inconsistent with our values as a community," Ginther said in the statement. "It erodes the trust the residents of this city place in law enforcement."

    Last June, Rosen was one of two police officers involved in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Henry Green. The case was brought before a grand jury, but they declined to indict the officers just last month.

    Rosen and the other officer involved claimed that they had feared for their lives before shooting Green, and that he had opened fired on the officers, who were in plainclothes at the time.

    Protesters and the victim’s family questioned whether or not the officers had properly identified themselves as police.

    Related:

    Divide and Conquer: NYPD Plants Undercover Cops Into Black Lives Matter Movement
    Proposed Bill Could Allow Connecticut Cops to Use Weaponized Drones
    Mississippi Set to Label Assault on Cops, First Responders as Hate Crime
    Pizzeria Owner Indicted For Poisoning Cops With Fake Marijuana Topping
    VIDEO: Georgia Cops Tase Black Man as He Complied With Their Orders
    Tags:
    Police Violence, Columbus Police, Henry Green, Demarko Anderson, Zachary Rosen, Ohio, Columbus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok