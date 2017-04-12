One Killed, Three Injured by Blast at US Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An explosion at a small-caliber munitions facility at the Lake City Army ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, left one person dead, according to media reports.
#Explosion at ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, killing at least one: @USArmy pic.twitter.com/PMrsZclZgV— People's Daily,China (@PDChina) April 11, 2017
Three other people were injured in the blast on Tuesday afternoon, NBC News reported citing the US Army.
The authorities have not yet clarified as to the cause of the explosion, according to the report.
