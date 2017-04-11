Register
23:42 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing in the briefing room of the White House in Washington

    Pesach Sameach: White House Spokesman’s Holocaust Flub Drives Twitter Wild

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 115 0 0

    “Young children all over the world know more than the White House press secretary about the Holocaust,” one Twitter user pointed out.

    On Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that instigator of the Final Solution Adolf Hitler never used “chemical weapons” against his own people, a claim so obviously false it’s difficult to take seriously.

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to media while his American flag lapel pin is upside down
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Social Media Freaks Out After Sean Spicer Wears Upside-Down Flag Pin
    Even those with the most peripheral knowledge of arguably the 20th century’s worst villain know that Hitler threw Jews, gypsies, homosexuals and others into gas chambers at concentration camps throughout Eastern Europe — camps Sean Spicer referred to as “Holocaust centers” — by the tens of thousands.

    “Hitler didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Spicer said. “You have to ask yourself if you are Russia, is this a country and a regime you want to align yourself with?”

    Spicer followed up by clarifying that Hitler “was not using gas on his own people the same way [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad] was."

     

    A host of Twitter users quickly made sport out of Spicer’s comments — and apparent unawareness that comparing Assad with Hitler is sort of like comparing foot massages with watching a tennis match: they are not the same thing.

    Indeed, Hitler’s gassing of German Jews apparently never happened on Spicer’s account. Hitler “was not using the gas on his own people,” the spokesman said.

     

    Spicer had to “clarify” his comments again on Tuesday: “In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust,” he said, “however, I was trying to draw a contrast of the tacit of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on innocent people.”

    But wait, there’s more.

    Spicer then sent out a revised clarification, in which he corrected part of the statement to read “population centers” instead of innocent citizens. This doesn’t seem like a person exuding confidence in his claims — is ironic for someone whose job title is spokesperson.

    The particularly astute will note Spicer’s abrasive claims came on Passover, a Jewish holiday celebrated April 10 through 18.

    The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect has issued a statement to the Trump White House demanding Spicer’s removal.

    Related:

    Fake News? White House Excludes Several Media Outlets From Press Briefing
    Right on Time: Siri Answers Question During White House Briefing
    White House Press Briefing Evacuated After Phone Threat
    Mel Gibson Has Silently Supported Holocaust Survivors for Years
    'Like Hitler Did': Olympic Big Wig Compares Banning Russians With Holocaust
    Tags:
    Nazis, Holocaust, White House, Sean Spicer, Syria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok