Pentagon Chief: US Took Steps to Ensure No Russians Injured in Attack on Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States took necessary measures to make sure that Russians are not injured during the missile attack on a Syrian airbase last week, Mattis told reporters.

"We were aware of the presence of the Russians at the airfield, and took appropriate actions to ensure that no Russians were injured in the attack," he said on Tuesday.

On Thursday night, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase. US President Donald Trump said the bombardment of the airbase was conducted in response to a chemical attack on civilians on Tuesday that killed more than 80 people, including children.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never used chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country and will never do so.