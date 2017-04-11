Sanders Has Highest Approval Rating Among Constituents Than Any Other US Senator

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US Senator Bernie Sanders has the highest approval rating among his constituents than any other member of the Senate, a new Morning Consult poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Three-quarters (75 percent) of Vermonters approve of the liberal firebrand [Sanders] who finished as runner-up to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, compared with 21 percent who disapprove," the pollster stated.

The poll also found that Sander’s approval was down 12 points from 87 percent compared to his approval ratings in September, where his disapproval was up 9 points from 12 percent.

The poll was carried out among 85,000 registered US voters across the country.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!