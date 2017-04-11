US Government Watchdog to Investigate Trump Transition Process - Senator

© REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Trump Considers Launching Investigation of US Trade Partners’ Dumping Activities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US Government Accountability Office (GAO) has started an investigation of possible conflicts of interests related to President Donald Trump’s transition team, Senator Elizabeth Warren’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.

“The US Government Accountability Office has initiated an investigation of conflicts of interest and other problems affecting President Trump's transition,” the release stated. “The review was requested in November 2016 by US Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Elijah E Cummings.”

US members of Congress initially asked questions regarding the extent to which Trump's conflicts of interest affecting his transition compromised the use of taxpayer dollar, and whether or not the national security team followed appropriate national security protocols leading up to Trump's inauguration, the release said.

The GAO said the review will include what information was provided by the Office of Government Ethics to the transition team concerning conflict of interest and what information was offered and utilized by the transition team, according to the release.

